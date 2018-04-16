Companies / Property

ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

Fairvest raises R250m to fund acquisitions

16 April 2018 - 05:53 Karl Gernetzky
Real estate investment trust Fairvest Property has raised R250m in capital via an accelerated bookbuild, which will help fund its continued pipeline of acquisitions in the lower end retail space.

The group intended to raise R200m during its offering on Thursday, with the accelerated bookbuild the second in the property sector last week to attract strong demand.

Fairvest’s offering was raised at a price of R2.20 per share, where the share price settled at the close of the JSE on Friday.

Fairvest had a "healthy pipeline" of acquisitions, said CEO Darren Wilder, with the oversubscription coming after five years of the group meeting its distribution targets.

On Tuesday, Dipula Income raised R790m in an oversubscribed bookbuild, representing a 32% oversubscription from the R600m it had planned to raise.

Anton de Goede, property analyst at Coronation Fund Managers, said the results of the bookbuilds were likely valuation driven. Despite a pick-up in general sentiment in SA, this had not been reflected in the property sector yet.

Broader increase in confidence

"It is going to take some time. There is definitely a lag effect."

According to another analyst, improved sentiment about local property stocks would come from the broader increase in confidence in SA, rather than the recent recovery by shares in the Resilient stable. Resilient is grappling with allegations of share-price inflation, releasing an independent review last week that found no wrongdoing, although some questions persist.

Fairvest has outperformed the SA listed property index consistently in 2018, having risen 15.79% compared with an 18% fall in the index.

Fairvest reported in March that its total portfolio had jumped 27.1% to R2.8bn as of the six months to end-December. It declared an interim distribution per share of 9.806c, a 9.53% increase from the prior period.

The company’s guidance remains growth in distribution of 9% to 10%.

Dipula has fallen 7.25%, with its share price at R9.60 on the JSE on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

