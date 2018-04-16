European shopping centre owner Hammerson focuses on Intu

Hammerson’s share price fell as much as 13% to R77.04 on the JSE on Friday morning, as investors responded to news that the French suitor had abandoned its mission.

Klépierre first bid £6.15 per Hammerson share on March 19. It then increased this offer on April 11 to £6.35 per share, to be paid half in cash and half in shares. Klépierre said its chairman, Jean-Marc Jestin, had met his Hammerson counterpart, David Tyler, at the beginning of the week to table a £5.04bn proposal worth £6.35 per share.

'Right move'

After the meeting, Klépierre said the meeting had been a failure. "The board of Hammerson did not provide any meaningful engagement with respect to the increased proposal and, after careful consideration, Klépierre has concluded that it does not intend to make an offer for Hammerson," the group said.

The advance on Klépierre’s initial 615p cash-and-shares bid worth £4.88bn, represented a premium of 45% to Hammerson’s share price on March 16, according to Jestin.

Nesi Chetty, a fund manager at Momentum Investments said he thought Hammerson was right to turn down Klépierre and that if any other suitor wanted to have a try at taking Hammerson out, they would have to offer substantially more.

"Hammerson has been holding out for a much higher offer. The revised bid was only an increase of 3%.

Given the quality of the portfolio, track record, and their potential value accretive pipeline, I think it’s justified."

Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique said he did not believe it was likely that another group would make a bid for Hammerson. "I don’t think it’s likely that anybody will make a play.

"The offer from Klépierre was well above the share price and was turned down so any suitor would have to try a hostile takeover, which could be a drawn out and challenging process," he said.

Hammerson has a market capitalisation of R70bn and Intu a market capitalisation of R49bn. Hammerson CEO David Atkins said his company and Intu remained a good fit.

Hammerson had made a £3.4bn all-share offer for Intu in a deal that would bring together the UK’s largest shopping centres into one fund.

andersona@businesslive.co.za