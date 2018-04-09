Companies / Property

Resilient’s critic to have a say in review

09 April 2018 - 05:51 Alistair Anderson
Shauket Fakie, the head of the independent review into property group Resilient, has agreed to speak to one of the company’s biggest critics, 36One Asset Management, before he concludes his investigation.

Resilient’s share price climbed 9.94% to close at R59.37 hours before the announcement on Friday.

Management at the Resilient group of property companies has been accused of share manipulation in numerous reports. This suggests that share prices had been kept artificially high by a series of secretive trades by people closely related to the group.

Fakie was SA’s auditor- general under former president Thabo Mbeki and was chosen by Resilient in February to lead a review into the company.

Resilient as been criticised in reports by hedge fund managers and stock brokers. One of these reports was compiled by 36One Asset Management. The investment manager, led by co-founder and CEO Cy Jacobs, has suggested that the share prices of Resilient and its partner companies have been manipulated.

Overvalued

Jacobs has also said that Resilient and its stable of companies — Fortress, Greenbay Properties and Nepi Rockcastle — are overvalued.

Resilient’s board said on Friday that the company’s audit committee and Fakie had agreed that he should afford a director of 36One Asset Management an opportunity to be interviewed as part of the independent review.

Fakie informed the company that the interview was provisionally scheduled for Monday, the Resilient board said. Resilient would update shareholders on the expected timing of the report on Tuesday, it said.

The FTSE-JSE South African listed property index recorded a total loss of 19.61% for the first quarter of 2018, including capital and income contributions, with the Resilient group accounting for about a quarter of the index.

Resilient weighs on listed property

Group’s weakness largely to blame for sector’s decline in the first quarter
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: Lots at stake at Resilient

There are two investigations into claims of shady goings-on at Resilient. Whether they reach the same conclusion will be intriguing
4 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: It is a case of eyes wide shut if potential profits beckon

The Resilient Group’s financials show it is a wolf in sheep’s clothing
12 days ago

Is Resilient’s BEE deal a front?

Mergence report adds to woes of property group already reeling from accusations of insider deals
18 days ago

