Resilient jumps 18% ahead of news on independent review into group finances

09 April 2018 - 13:14 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED

The share price of Resilient jumped as much as 18% on Monday morning, before gains were pared, extending gains made on Friday when the group gave an update on a review of its finances.

Resilient said on Friday that review head Shauket Fakie had agreed to speak to one of the company’s biggest critics, 36One Asset Management, before he concluded his investigation.

Fakie was appointed by Resilient in February to probe the group’s affairs, following allegations of share price manipulation.

The allegations centre on the valuations underpinning Resilient’s controversial relationship with its broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) partner, the Siyakha Education Trust.

Resilient and Fortress B’s cross-holdings with Siyakha have subsequently been amended.

Resilient’s board maintains it has no knowledge or information that indicated any management misconduct.

Resilient is expected to give an update on the expected release of the report on Tuesday.

At 11am Resilient’s share price was up 9.82% to R65.20, having earlier reached an intraday high of R70.06. Fortress B was up 7.85% to R15.80.

Resilient’s share price has lost 56.87%.

Resilient weighs on listed property

Group’s weakness largely to blame for sector’s decline in the first quarter
Companies
3 days ago

Atlantic seaboard still fetching top dollar

Cape Town’s housing market has started to slow, but the Atlantic seaboard is still notching up record prices
Investing
11 days ago

Vukile expands investment horizons

Vukile offers an entry point for those looking to cash in on Spain’s real estate, consumer spending and tourism rebound
Money & Investing
17 days ago

Investec to buy back its head office for R2.2bn

Growthpoint is also in talks to sell a R6.5bn property portfolio in the coming weeks
Companies
17 days ago

Grit’s patient investors likely to be rewarded as fund targets 12% return

Investors like Grit’s ability to find more opportunities in a diverse mix of African countries, according to a property analyst
Companies
17 days ago

Developments continue as office vacancies persist

New developments driven by premium tenants have left A-and B-grade buildings vacant
Companies
25 days ago

First phase of Redefine’s Loftus precinct nears completion

The new residential and business precinct in Pretoria is looking to benefit from increased commercial activity in the city
Companies
25 days ago

Growthpoint goes greener to attract specialised investors

The listed property fund will use R1.1bn green bonds issue to fund its environment initiatives
Companies
27 days ago

