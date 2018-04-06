Accelerate banks on tactile shopping experiences

High data costs, limited access to credit and a general nostalgia about the act of physically feeling what you are buying remain forefront to the local consumer.

The revamped Fourways Mall — under construction since August 2015 and due to launch at the end of 2018 — will feature larger retail stores with modern shop fittings all under one roof as opposed to the multiple buildings it had before.

"The development needed to happen at least 10 years ago," said Tony Koupis, the development manager of the Fourways Precinct.

The Accelerate fund had to acquire some of the buildings in the Fourways Mall precinct from Sanlam, however, before embarking on the ambitious task of building a 178,000m² mega-mall.

"Part of what shaped the vision is that, for years, our retail tenants have been asking for larger floor space … while shoppers want to find everything they need under one roof," Koupis said. "Hence we have added 90,000m² of leasable space."

Retailers have seen some recovery following a depressing 2017. Gains were made in most retailer categories in the last quarter.

The biggest jump was in household furniture, appliances and equipment, up 9.2% year on year.

Textiles, clothing and footwear continued a strong performance, with growth of 6.5% year on year, while other retailers climbed 5.8%.

"We believe retail sales will continue to perform at these levels through 2018 as credit growth picks up," said FNB economist Jason Muscat.

"In broad terms, SA has too many malls in some saturated areas like Sandton and Rosebank," said Ron Klipin, an analyst at Cratos Wealth.