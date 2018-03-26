Companies / Property

Balwin estate to get first man-made lagoon in Africa

26 March 2018 - 06:24 Alistair Anderson
The plan for Balwin’s The Blyde in Riverwalk Estate development. Picture: SUPPLIED
The plan for Balwin’s The Blyde in Riverwalk Estate development. Picture: SUPPLIED

The first man-made lagoon in Africa will open in Pretoria East in September.

Stephen Brookes, the entrepreneur behind sectional title developer Balwin Properties, said he and his backers had invested R100m to develop a lagoon, clubhouse and other amenities to complement Balwin’s The Blyde in Riverwalk Estate development.

The Blyde estate contains 3,600 units. The total Riverwalk development has been planned to contain 6,960 units.

The lagoon was developed in conjunction with Crystal Lagoons, an international lagoon technology group.

Brookes said that the lagoon showcased Crystal Lagoons’s unique technology, which was patented in 190 countries and "had revolutionised the global real estate market by bringing idyllic beach paradises to new locations, where swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and sailing can be enjoyed".

Alastair Sinclair, regional director for Africa at Crystal Lagoons, said: "This lagoon is 1.5ha large, which is equivalent to just over two rugby fields.

"It becomes a key selling point for Balwin. We believe customers will be attracted by the only lagoon in Pretoria."

"We ... foresee this as the first of at least six lagoons in SA combined with the Balwin brand," he said.

Sinclair said Balwin developments appealed to couples investing in their first home, retired people looking for safe lock-up-and-go apartments and also young families and other investors who were attracted by the return on investment that the developments offered.

Investec to buy back its head office for R2.2bn

Growthpoint is also in talks to sell a R6.5bn property portfolio in the coming weeks
Companies
3 days ago

Grit's patient investors likely to be rewarded as fund targets 12% return

Investors like Grit's ability to find more opportunities in a diverse mix of African countries, according to a property analyst
Companies
3 days ago

Sirius to place shares in pursuit of R1bn property acquisition

The shares will be offered to institutional and other investors via an accelerated bookbuild
Companies
4 days ago

