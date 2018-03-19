Companies / Property

Hammerson shares shoot up 28% on takeover proposal

19 March 2018 - 11:48 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Hammerson shares shot up 28% in early trade on the JSE, after the French real estate investment trust (Reit) Klépierre approached the UK company with a takeover offer.

Hammerson has rejected the proposal, which was meant to be settled in cash and shares.

"The proposal from Klépierre is wholly inadequate and entirely opportunistic," Hammerson chairman David Tyler said in a statement.

"It is a calculated attempt to exploit the disconnect between our recent share price performance and the inherent value of our unique and irreplaceable portfolio, which is delivering record results."

The proposal was pitched at 615 pence per share, which represented 40.7% premium to Hammerson's closing price of 437.10p on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Klépierre said in a statement that the proposal did not constitute an offer or impose any obligation on Klépierre to make an offer.

The latest news came at the time when Hammerson was trying to acquire Intu Properties‚ in a deal that both company said would create a £21bn pan-European portfolio of high-quality retail and leisure destinations.

Hammerson shares were up 27.29% to R92.63 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R73.4bn.

WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson
Markets
18 days ago

Hammerson sets record with best year of leasing

CEO David Atkins says the group achieved the highest level of lettings in 2017 than in any of the group’s 75-year history and occupancy was at ...
Companies
21 days ago

Intu deal will almost double the size of Hammerson

There is talk of behind-the-scenes pressure from investors to initiate changes
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe dashes industry hopes of Mining ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Mantashe not keen to scrap Mining Charter
Companies / Mining
3.
Investec sticks to its plans for UK bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Deloitte in spotlight again with African Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
New headwinds for SAA as finance head's ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.