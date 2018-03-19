Hammerson shares shoot up 28% on takeover proposal

Hammerson shares shot up 28% in early trade on the JSE, after the French real estate investment trust (Reit) Klépierre approached the UK company with a takeover offer.

Hammerson has rejected the proposal, which was meant to be settled in cash and shares.

"The proposal from Klépierre is wholly inadequate and entirely opportunistic," Hammerson chairman David Tyler said in a statement.

"It is a calculated attempt to exploit the disconnect between our recent share price performance and the inherent value of our unique and irreplaceable portfolio, which is delivering record results."

The proposal was pitched at 615 pence per share, which represented 40.7% premium to Hammerson's closing price of 437.10p on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Klépierre said in a statement that the proposal did not constitute an offer or impose any obligation on Klépierre to make an offer.

The latest news came at the time when Hammerson was trying to acquire Intu Properties‚ in a deal that both company said would create a £21bn pan-European portfolio of high-quality retail and leisure destinations.

Hammerson shares were up 27.29% to R92.63 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R73.4bn.