Texton shareholders bide time for dividend increase

Struggling real-estate group Texton Property Fund needs at least another year before it can reward investors with meaningful returns.

The diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) maintained its dividend in the six months to December, results showed on Monday, with its net property income barely growing 2% from R208.2m to R212.4m.

"Low economic growth associated with the current South African environment coupled with economic uncertainty in the UK has perpetuated a challenging operating environment for Texton. While the company is defensively positioned, downward pressure on rentals, combined with a sluggish economy impacting tenants, has resulted in a low growth environment," it said.

The board declared an interim dividend of 47.95c per share for the six months ended December 31 2017, which was in line with market guidance and its prior year dividend. This was achieved because of a solid performance from the core portfolio, according to the board. It said growth in dividends should return when market conditions improved and after the full 2018 financial year.