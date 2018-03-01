Upbeat Fairvest raises distributions, keeps vacancies low

Fairvest became the controlling shareholder in Bara Precinct in December. It said the acquisition contributed R1.4m to rental income and R5.5m to comprehensive income attributable to shareholders. This would have equated to rental income of R17.3m for the full six months and attributable income of R7.3m, had the acquisition been in effect for the whole reporting period, Fairvest said.

Like-for-like annualised net property income was up 11.8%, while vacancies dropped to 3.2% from 4.7%.

Rental escalations across the portfolio accelerated slightly during the six months, to 7.5% at December 31 2017, from 7.4% at June 30.

"A strong focus on arrears management assisted to keep arrears low at 2.4% of revenue," Fairvest said in its results statement.

Over the past five years, the portfolio has nearly trebled, from R1.1bn in June 2014 to R2.8bn in June 2017. That is 27.1% more than the R2.2bn reported at end-June 2016, boosted by acquisitions to the value of R494.9m.

The distribution for the full year is expected to grow between 9% and 10%.

"As the outlook for SA improves, we expect to see improved trading performance from tenants," the company said.

"With a low-risk tenant base and low vacancies, the portfolio remains well positioned to continue to achieve strong property growth."