Intu’s shares gain after it releases strong results

JSE-listed European shopping mall owner Intu’s share price rose 2% to R35.59 after reporting a strong leasing performance in 2017.

Intu, which was spun off from the Liberty stable a decade ago, owns and manages prime shopping centres in the UK and Spain, offering a safe-haven investment option.

The company’s UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top 25, and in Spain it owns three of the country’s top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth.

Its results released on Thursday morning showed net rental income rose from £447m to £460m in the year to end-December. Adjusted diluted net asset value per share (NAV) rose to 411 pence, from 404p the year before.

Underlying earnings per share were 15p, the same as in 2016. At 14p, the dividend per share was also at the same level as in 2016.

During the year the company signed 217 long-term leases in the UK and Spain, as retailers continued to focus on increasing their space in prime, high footfall retail and leisure locations.

Rent reviews during the year were on average 9% higher, compared with 8% in 2016. Occupancy rose marginally to 96.1% from 96%.

The company reported that major flagship brands increased and optimised their presence in its shopping centres. This leasing activity drove a third successive year of net rental income growth.

Rental income rose 0.5% during the year, compared with an increase of 1.8% in 2015 and 3.6% in 2016.

The group was expecting rental income growth of 1.5%-2.5% in 2018, rising to 2%-3% in three to five years.

A further investment of £562m is planned in the UK over the next three years after an investment of £184m during the year.