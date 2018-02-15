Companies / Property

WATCH: Emira rewards shareholders

15 February 2018

Emira Property Fund has delivered an interim dividend of 70.65c, representing a 2.5% year-on-year increase in distributions, citing better utilisation of capital and stringent cost control.

Business Day reported that the company entered the US, which is the world’s largest property market, becoming the first South African property company to do so.

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results.

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company's interim results

Emira upbeat on dividend payout growth

Company is pursuing offshore expansion strategy and has already invested in Ohio and Texas, says CEO
