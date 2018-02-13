Calgro delays dividends further

"We want to build our three businesses so that they each contribute a third of our headline earnings by 2022," he said.

Lategan, Calgro’s former financial director and a restructuring specialist, said if one of the streams did not perform well, it could be mitigated by the other two businesses.

Calgro has been one of the best performing small-cap stocks on the JSE in recent years. The company, which has a market capitalisation of R1.78bn, saw its share price grow nearly 138% over the past five years, but it has lost about 31% year-to-date. Its pipeline has nevertheless grown substantially. The pipeline was R10bn in 2013, R17bn in 2014, R19bn in 2015, R27bn in 2016 and R28bn by 2017.

Keith McLachlan, a fund manager at AlphaWealth said Calgro M3 had been smart to reinvest and not pay dividends.

Calgro was compounding returns on top of a nearly 20% return on equity, he said.

"If a company can generate a 20% plus return on its equity, especially when averaging a growth rate of circa 20% year-on-year, why should they pay capital out as a dividend into investor bank accounts that earn circa 5% interest on that capital?" he said.

