Companies / Property

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

Confidence lifts South African listed developers’ prospects

23 January 2018 - 06:46 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The fortunes of South African listed developers should improve in 2018 after a difficult 2017 when share prices fell.

The share prices of sectional-title housing developer Balwin Properties and Accelerate Property Fund which is redeveloping the Fourways Shopping Centre were battered in 2017.

Balwin’s share price ended the year 26.24% in the red. Accelerate’s price fell 19.01%.

However, many commentators have said consumer confidence and economic growth should gain momentum in 2018, which would help listed developers funds. The victory of Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December has also improved confidence among institutional investors.

"Balwin’s sales have begun 2018 extremely strongly. I know our shareholders were nervous during the build-up to the ANC election. I believe they liked the result and our share price has begun to rebound," said Balwin CEO Steve Brookes. Its price has risen 7% year to date.

Anchor Stockbrokers head of research Craig Smith is optimistic. "Developers’ prospects should improve as business confidence and consumer confidence seem to be picking up. Inflation is range bound, therefore interest rates should remain stable," he said.

Chris Segar of Ivy Asset Management said the winners in the long run were likely to be those who developed certain specialised types of real estate.

"Conventional developments in retail and office will not be exciting at all. On the other hand, tenant-driven large industrial or logistics developments will continue to do well, because SA is mostly an importer," said Segar.

Developers also needed to be mindful of new trends such as the growth of online shopping, demand for new, tertiary education properties and data storage rooms, he said.

One developer that may be primed to maintain improving returns this year is Attacq. Its total return, which was made up purely of capital growth, was 17.82% in 2017. The company intends to convert to an income-paying real estate investment trust in the middle of 2018.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Resilient pre-empts rumours

Company to release results early amid speculation on short sellers
Companies
1 day ago

Analysts scrutinise Resilient results after ‘Viceroy hit’

Resilient group of companies under the spotlight
Companies
7 days ago

Growthpoint pays handsome dividends

SA’s largest real estate group’s total return in 2017, including share price and dividend growth, was 14.4%
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Steinhoff rallies on sale of PSG shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Telkom’s Mabuza to the rescue — again
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Resilient on Eastern Europe, the mafia and market manipulation via social media
Companies / Property

Growthpoint pays handsome dividends
Companies / Property

Stenprop snaps up three industrial estates for £13.5m
Companies / Property

European logistics and warehouse market a New Frontier for property group
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.