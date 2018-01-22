Resilient pre-empts rumours

An apparently spooked Resilient has announced it is bringing forward the release of its interim results by two weeks.

Last Friday, the company, which has been battling to counter speculation of a pending attack by short sellers, said it would release its interim results this Friday.

The results were due to be released on February 8. The company gave no explanation for the earlier release date, but on Sunday, CEO Des de Beer said the group was aware of some concern in the market.

"There’s a hedge fund with a campaign to panic the market; we don’t like to deal with innuendo and fiction but decided to release the results early in a bid to protect investors," he said.

The news was met by comment on Twitter, which was subsequently removed, that the early release had been promp-ted by the company’s desire to shorten the closed period so companies in the Resilient stable could resume trading in the share as soon as possible.