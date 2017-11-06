Companies / Property

Propertuity bets on Joburg residential container project

06 November 2017 - 19:55 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Propertuity, the company which created the Maboneng District in Johannesburg, has launched a residential container project in the city.

The recently completed Drivelines project is the first large-scale residential container development in SA.

"It sets an example of how thinking out of the box and beyond the traditional is not only desirable, but necessary in a world where overpopulation, economic hardship and environmental crisis are very real challenges" said Propertuity.

The project was conceived and implemented together with New York-based architecture firm LOT-EK, which was founded by Giuseppe Lignano and Ada Tolla.

The project comprises a multi-level structure using revamped shipping containers. The dwellings are seen as upper-end affordable housing.

The development is for rental living only. It has a total gross lettable area of 3561m². Rentals are R2,950 per month for a sharing option and R3,950 for a single unit. The most expensive is R4,950 for a single unit each month.

Maboneng already offers studios, one and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses. It intends to get more people to live in the Johannesburg’s inner city.

Joburg’s must-visit Maboneng finally has a great hotel

Hallmark House, created by serial developer Jonathan Liebmann, of Arts on Main fame, is a perfect addition to the precinct’s buzzing success
Life
3 months ago

Property: Quiet rebirth of SA cities

Though his group has a large presence in SA, entrepreneur Jonny Friedman has been buying up empty buildings in SA cities without fanfare and ...
Features
9 months ago

Propertuity’s vision of urban renewal benefits from RMH’s investment

Serial entrepreneur Jonathan Liebmann says the deal will help the company to enhance neighbourhoods in cities
Companies
1 year ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.