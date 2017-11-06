Companies / Property

New Frontier earmarks R412m for logistics expansion in Europe

06 November 2017 - 19:51 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

JSE AltX and Mauritius-listed New Frontier Properties has announced the acquisition of Unit 1 in Stadium Business Park in Dublin, Ireland for €8.65m, representing a net initial yield of 8.23%.

The group is shifting its focus from retail to including logistics assets.

New Frontier CEO Mike Riley plans to acquire more logistics assets before the end of 2017.

"This purchase in Dublin is in line with our investment strategy to acquire European logistics and warehouse properties so as to benefit from the increase in e-retailing activity across Europe. This modern warehouse facility is located in a strategic logistics position in northwest Dublin near the International Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel."

The 7,271m² Dublin property is let to Viking Direct (Ireland), a global company forming part of Office Depot, which is one of the largest suppliers of office stationery in the world, on a 20-year, full repairing and insuring lease from August 24 2007 at a rent of €743,518 per annum.

European real estate adviser Waypoint Asset Management helped acquire the property.

Riley said he wanted to achieve a main board listing on the JSE for New Frontier within eighteen months’ time.

"We are focusing on buying logistics assets worth €25m (R412m) or below. We will buy in European countries which support large markets, like Poland, Slovakia, Austria and the Benelux group (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

"We want to guarantee a strong income stream for our South African investors who are seeking foreign currency returns to hedge against the rand," said Riley.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Strong returns for SA investors in UK

Industrial and logistics assets are enjoying good tenant demand, especially from companies involved in online shopping
Companies
21 days ago

Top tips for investing in offshore property

UK-focused property stocks are trading at attractive discounts, but investors need to be selective
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

News and analysis on the frontier markets
Markets
3 months ago

SA property investors find value in 25 countries

South African property stocks’ offshore exposure has more or less doubled since 2014
Companies
3 months ago

Property: Overseas attraction and caution

Property investors will soon have three more offshore offerings to choose from, bringing the number of pure rand hedge counters in the JSE’s R460bn ...
Money & Investing
1 year ago

UK property: Bargains, or is it too soon?

The question for cash-flush investors is whether they should buy now or rather wait for a possible further pull-back in share prices
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA in row over dismissal of Brazil head
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Capacity boost may spur cut in data prices
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Choppies wraps up purchase in KZN
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Dudu Myeni has not gone quietly into the post-SAA ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
PIC acquires veto over PPC
Companies

Related Articles

Top tips for investing in offshore property
Money & Investing

Market watchers: Texton Property Fund ‘is ripe for takeover’
Companies / Property

New challenge lie ahead for outgoing Rebosis CE Sisa Ngebulana
Companies / Property

Busier malls help New Frontier profit
Companies / Property

Property: Overseas attraction and caution
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.