Finance chief Melt Hamman steps up to lead Attacq

Attacq, the development group that owns Mall of Africa in Midrand, has appointed Melt Hamman, the chief financial officer as interim CEO after the shock resignation of Morné Wilken last week.

Wilken had been with Attacq for more than a decade and was one of the masterminds of the creation of the Waterfall City precinct. He was part of the team that acquired the rights to develop on the land, which he has said will become the new geographical centre point of Gauteng. He had been expected to manage the roll-out of the new PwC head office and other offices in Waterfall.