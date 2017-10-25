INTERIM CEO
Finance chief Melt Hamman steps up to lead Attacq
Attacq, the development group that owns Mall of Africa in Midrand, has appointed Melt Hamman, the chief financial officer as interim CEO after the shock resignation of Morné Wilken last week.
Wilken had been with Attacq for more than a decade and was one of the masterminds of the creation of the Waterfall City precinct. He was part of the team that acquired the rights to develop on the land, which he has said will become the new geographical centre point of Gauteng. He had been expected to manage the roll-out of the new PwC head office and other offices in Waterfall.
Hamman will become interim CEO from the end of December. Wilken will become CEO of Europe-based MAS Real Estate, of which Attacq is the major shareholder.
Attacq’s board is looking for a permanent CEO.
Hamman joined Attacq from the FirstRand Group in July 2013 before Attacq’s listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Pierre Tredoux, chairman of the Attacq board, said that the company’s plans to change to an income-paying stock were on track. "With our leadership team, collective business expertise and industry knowledge, we remain focused on the company’s strategic goals and the transition to convert to a Real Estate Investment Trust [Reit] by the end of the 2018 financial year," he said.
