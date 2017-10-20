Property giant Hammerson buys into Paris

Hammerson plc, the western European invested mall owner, has bought a shopping centre in France for €81m as it looks to diversify its asset base.

Hammerson, one of the largest property companies on the JSE with a market cap of R76.6bn, acts as a rand hedge for South African investors.

The shopping centre owner completed the acquisition of the 11,000m² shopping centre called Cergy 3 in Paris. The centre, which is connected to its existing shopping mall, Les Trois Fontaines, was bought from a private vendor.

Les Trois Fontaines was established as the leading shopping destination for the Val d’Oise region and was one of Hammerson’s flagship assets in France, CEO David Atkins said.