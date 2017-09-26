Capital & Counties to open de luxe store in London

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco), the London-based real estate group, is opening a luxury concept store, The Shop at Bluebird, in Carriage Hall on Covent Garden’s Floral Street.

The store will open its doors to shoppers in early 2018, with the 14,000m² space housing two dedicated retail floors and a large restaurant.

Capco has an investment portfolio worth £3.4bn that gives investors exposure to two property estates in central London’s Covent Garden precinct and the mixed-use development and regeneration at the old Earl’s Court Exhibition Centre site. The prime location of its assets remained key for the long-term investment case of the company, said CEO Ian Hawksworth.

The Shop at Bluebird is the latest addition to the street’s luxury tenants and will anchor the western end of the street, opposite two new restaurant concepts from Petersham Nurseries within Floral Court.

The Shop at Bluebird would join the forthcoming UK flagship store for Kent & Curwen, the men’s British heritage brand part-owned by former footballer David Beckham.

The refurbishment of 19th century grade II-listed Carriage Hall is the latest phase of the redevelopment of Floral Street. The conversion of Carriage Hall from office use to a unique and contemporary retail space includes a double height glass atrium, anchoring Floral Street.

The store was London’s foremost concept store, said Peter Ruis, CEO of The Jigsaw Group, which owns The Shop at Bluebird. "In Carriage Hall and Covent Garden, we have found the ultimate opportunity to take it to the next level. In a world full of mediocre, identikit shop concepts, the Shop at Bluebird will be a celebration of only the finest in luxury fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and food," he said.

