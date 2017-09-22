Marked shift offshore since Zuma wielded axe

But Anderson said the deteriorating political climate and weaker economic backdrop aside, there was still "significant value in many of the domestically focused companies".

"The initial yield you are getting on these businesses is significantly higher than the government bond yield. There is a significant margin of safety in local property," he said.

The South African listed property sector remains one of the most active on the JSE when it comes to capital raisings, but unsurprisingly most of the money raised is funding offshore acquisitions.

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said 2017 had turned out to be another strong year in terms of equity raised, with R27.6bn year to date compared with R32bn for the whole of 2016.

"Most of the transactions are oversubscribed in two to three hours post the announcement [of an accelerated bookbuild]. There has been a lot of cash chasing property, but mostly offshore focused companies or Reits [real estate investment trusts]," said Ndlovu.

He said this trend was likely to continue and a few more offshore transactions were possible in the next few months.

Ndlovu said the actual underlying exposure of the South African listed property sector had changed drastically in the past 10 years. A decade ago, apart from South African assets and some property in the UK, the local listed sector had no exposure to any other markets.

The local listed property sector now gives exposure to more than 25 countries.

"The UK exposure has increased, largely driven by the listing of Hammerson in September [2016] on the JSE.

"The sector has seen a dramatic increase in Eastern European exposure."

