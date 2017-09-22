Companies / Property

ANNUAL RESULTS

Grit keeps dividend payment rolling

22 September 2017 - 04:15 Alistair Anderson
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Grit Real Estate, the only listed Africa-focused property fund, has declared its seventh consecutive dividend since its formation in 2014.

Grit, formerly called Mara Delta, declared a total dividend for the year of $12.07 per share, up 2.7%.

"We are very pleased with the strong performance of the underlying portfolio during some challenging times over the period," said CEO Bronwyn Corbett. Despite economic headwinds, especially in Mozambique, the group’s consistent focus on asset management opportunities resulted in the conclusion of negotiations on several lease renewals including two 10-year renewals with Vodacom and KPMG "on favourable terms".

This was further supported by the performance of assets transferred during the period, said Corbett.

"Our entrance into the euro-denominated Mauritian hospitality market through sale and lease-back transactions further derisked the portfolio through diversification whilst continuing our ability to secure true hard currency income streams."

Grit owned properties worth $492m in Mozambique, Mauritius, Morocco, Kenya and Zambia in the year to June 2017, up from $295m in 2016. After transfers concluded in August, total property investment came to $546m. Grit forecast distribution growth of 3%-5% in 2018.

Chris Segar, a portfolio manager at Ivy Asset Management, said Grit’s asset base growth had provided sector-based diversity into hotels as well as a distribution centre and the acquisitions had resulted in a longer weighted average lease expiry.

"Grit has strengthened its management team over the past couple of years and as the asset base grows, Grit should become more scalable and efficient in managing costs."

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Mara Delta to rename itself, seek UK listing

Portfolio has grown from five assets worth $130m to 19 worth just more than $600m since listing in June 2014
Companies
2 months ago

Rights offer pays off for Mara Delta

CEO Bronwyn Corbett encouraged by support ‘especially as the issue price was at a premium’
Companies
2 months ago

Two new African acquisitions give Mara Delta solid footing

Key acquisitions in Mauritius and Mozambique lift the pan-African property income fund
Companies
5 months ago

Mara Delta launches island subsidiary

The pan-African property fund subsidiary will focus on Indian Ocean islands, including Madagascar, Seychelles and Mauritius
Companies
5 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
EXCLUSIVE: New KPMG boss says 'excellent firm' ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
KPMG SA CEO wants an independent probe into firm
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff Africa soars on JSE debut
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal to boost his ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

‘Natural step’ for Heriot to join AltX
Companies / Property

Mara Delta to rename itself, seek UK listing
Companies / Property

Investors in Nigeria must learn how to navigate the potholes
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.