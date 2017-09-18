Companies / Property

Investec Australia Property Fund buys Melbourne property

18 September 2017 - 11:24 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF) has acquired an industrial property in Halam, Melbourne for A$22m, at an initial yield of 6.3%.

The property comprises two separate buildings with a gross lettable area of 15,504m² split across warehouse and distribution facilities (13,584m²) and associated office accommodation (1,920m²), 80 parking bays and a site area of 32,701m².

The property is situated at 6-8 and 11 Siddons Way, Hallam, 33km southeast of the Melbourne central business district, in one of the city’s most established industrial precincts.

The property is 100% occupied by national retailer Focus on Furniture, who uses the property for its national office and main distribution warehouse. Focus on Furniture is an Australian-owned company.

IAPF is the only way SA investors can gain pure exposure to Australian real estate through the JSE.

Growthpoint Properties, Redefine Properties and Emira Property Fund provide diluted exposure to Australian property. IAPF was listed on the JSE in 2013 and is operated by Investec Property and managed by Investec Property Management.

Evan Robins, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, said the acquisition was in line with IAPF's general acquisition strategy.

"IAP has not purchased any shopping centres in Australia, as these tend to be expensive. Management focuses on office and industrial properties in secodnary areas of the country."

Listed property: Going increasingly global

The JSE’s property sector has grown significantly over the past 10 years and has firmly established itself as a separate asset class on its own
Money & Investing
25 days ago

Investec Australia Property Fund review

The only way for SA investors to gain pure exposure to the Australian property market is via Investec Australia Property Fund
Money & Investing
25 days ago

Investec Property Fund review

The value of the fund has grown from R1.7bn at listing to R18.8bn currently
Money & Investing
25 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
No respite for KPMG as Pravin Gordhan weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gordhan weighs legal action against KPMG
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Avian flu at Sovereign a game changer, says CBH
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Life will never be the same again ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom tariff hike: business chambers prepare to ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds
Investing / Investors Monthly

Listed property: Going increasingly global
Money & Investing

Investec Australia Property Fund review
Money & Investing

Investec Property Fund review
Money & Investing

Investec Property Fund is back on the radar and doing rather well
Investing / Investors Monthly

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.