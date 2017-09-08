Companies / Property

SHOPPING CENTRES

Diversification beats Brexit for Hammerson

CEO, David Atkins says Hammerson has had its best first half in the six months in terms of leasing

08 September 2017 - 06:12 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

European shopping centre owner Hammerson has diversified out of the UK to shield itself from the effects of the Brexit process and any other risks in the UK, says the company’s CEO, David Atkins.

"As much 45% of our business is out of the UK. We saw opportunities in Ireland and France, for example, long before the Brexit vote. By being in some 14 European countries, we are well diversified and are seeing very strong returns from our premium outlets," said Atkins.

Atkins said Hammerson had had its best first half in the six months to June 2017 in terms of leasing.

"Business people are getting on with it, while journalists and politicians worry about Brexit," he said.

Hammerson would dispose of £400m of assets in 2017 and assets at a similar value in 2018.

"We want to reduce debt and create liquidity within the group. This will include selling mature assets as we continue to recycle capital," said Atkins.

The company recently bought its first exposure to Oslo, Norway, through its investment in VIA Outlets.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG under scrutiny about Gupta involvement, as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Praise for moves to dump KPMG over Gupta account
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
FirstRand CE blames economic malaise for low ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Hammerson review
Money & Investing

Top tips for investing in offshore property
Money & Investing

Economic growth in Europe rewards Hammerson
Companies / Property

Which growth deals are on Hammerson’s radar?
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.