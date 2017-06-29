Companies / Property

RAISING FUNDS

Rights offer pays off for Mara Delta

29 June 2017 - 06:29 Alistair Anderson
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mara Delta, the only pan-African property fund listed on the JSE, is set to be worth close to R8bn following a well-supported rights offer, according to CEO Bronwyn Corbett.

The company announced that it raised $121.22m through the rights offer.

"We are very encouraged by the support received from our shareholders, especially as the issue price was at a premium to the current share price and given the quantum of the raise," said Corbett. She said that the capital raise was one of the largest for an African-focused property company.

"We have introduced a number of new shareholders to Mara Delta and expect that the fresh capital will support liquidity in the share.

"The proceeds will allow us to settle current pipeline acquisitions, taking the number of income-producing assets in Mara Delta’s portfolio from 12 to 18," Corbett said.

In the three years since listing, Mara Delta has grown its asset portfolio from $140m to more than $600m after the pipeline transfers.

Corbett said the property fund would acquire a stake in a development company.

"Since Mara Delta doesn’t take development risk, our investment will be through a shareholder loan, attracting an interest of 7.5% per annum, said the CEO.

"At the same time, Mara Delta has a right of first offer on any asset developed, allowing us to not only participate in the development upside, but have access to a high-quality and strategic portfolio as well."

Chris Segar, of Ivy Asset Management, said that the company had a clear strategy, which was being rolled out after initial challenges.

"Mara Delta have carried out their mandate effectively, achieving long-dated leases from blue-chip tenants and
have shown that they can achieve dollar-based distribution growth of a few percent," Segar said.

Mara Delta is invested in Mauritius, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia.

Rental income growth boosts Sirius dividend

CEO Andrew Coombs says it has been a good trading period for Sirius, during which it has moved to the main board of the JSE
Companies
2 days ago

Property funds find value in SA despite political risk

Despite economic troubles, SA listed-property sector compares well with Western and Eastern Europe
Companies
3 days ago

Indluplace and Buffet team up in R1.4bn retail property deal

The portfolio comprises 51 properties, spread mainly across Gauteng
Companies
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom slashes Optimum’s R2.1bn fine for the Guptas
Companies / Energy
2.
AngloGold may axe third of workforce
Companies / Mining
3.
Why blacks are avoiding property sector
Companies / Property
4.
Vodacom man Vuyani Jarana may lead SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
How Hollard plans to expand its product range
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

COMPANY COMMENT: Empowerment group to boost Delta’s fortune
Companies

Nedgroup Investments Property Fund analysis
Investing / Investors Monthly

Two new African acquisitions give Mara Delta solid footing
Companies / Property

Mara Delta launches island subsidiary
Companies / Property

Mara Delta to lift annual dividend
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.