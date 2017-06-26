Sirius’s full-year dividend leaps by one-third after record results

Global property group Sirius Real Estate increased its total dividend for the year to March 32% to 2.92c per share, the group said on Monday.

Total income at the group, which has a heavy focus on the German property market, increased 23% to €68.8m from €55m. Like-for-like annualised rental income increased 5.1% to €65.6m.

As at end-March 2017 the group owned 44 assets with 1.4-million square metres of net lettable area, with a book value of €823.3m and a total portfolio occupancy rate of 81%, reflecting a gross yield of 8.6%.

CEO Andrew Coombs said: "This has been a good trading period as shown by the record results we have delivered. It has also been a good period for the business culminating in the recent move up to the main market of the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and to the main board of the JSE."

He said these moves reflected the company’s ambition to increase its portfolio by another 50% while also taking advantage of market conditions to recycle mature and noncore assets with greater opportunity.

At 11.02am Sirius shares were down 1.65% to R9.54.