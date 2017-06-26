Companies / Property

Sirius’s full-year dividend leaps by one-third after record results

26 June 2017 - 12:21 Staff Writer
Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Global property group Sirius Real Estate increased its total dividend for the year to March 32% to 2.92c per share, the group said on Monday.

Total income at the group, which has a heavy focus on the German property market, increased 23% to €68.8m from €55m. Like-for-like annualised rental income increased 5.1% to €65.6m.

As at end-March 2017 the group owned 44 assets with 1.4-million square metres of net lettable area, with a book value of €823.3m and a total portfolio occupancy rate of 81%, reflecting a gross yield of 8.6%.

CEO Andrew Coombs said: "This has been a good trading period as shown by the record results we have delivered. It has also been a good period for the business culminating in the recent move up to the main market of the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and to the main board of the JSE."

He said these moves reflected the company’s ambition to increase its portfolio by another 50% while also taking advantage of market conditions to recycle mature and noncore assets with greater opportunity.

At 11.02am Sirius shares were down 1.65% to R9.54.

Property funds find value in SA despite political risk

Despite economic troubles, SA listed-property sector compares well with Western and Eastern Europe
Companies
6 hours ago

ANALYSE THIS: Futuregrowth’s Ringetani Ndlovu

We analyse Ringetani Ndlovu, investment analyst at Futuregrowth
Money & Investing
3 days ago

Weak laws ‘hinder investment in Africa’

Lack of legal structures and reliable regulations are making investments in Africa a more difficult sell than European ones, say property players
Companies
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chinese firm Dongfang pockets R600m from ‘rigged’ ...
Companies
2.
How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender
Companies / Energy
3.
Transport minister washes hands of EFF beef with ...
Companies
4.
Dongfang bagged R600m from ‘rigged’ Eskom deal
Companies / Energy
5.
Five quit Group Five board amid quarrel
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Sirius goes on six-week property shopping spree
Companies / Property

Old Mutual SA Quoted Property Fund analysis
Investing / Investors Monthly

JSE opens lower as resources retreat while Barclays Africa climbs
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.