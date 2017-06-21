Indluplace and Buffet team up in R1.4bn retail property deal

Residential property owner Indluplace has concluded an agreement with prominent investor Jonathan Beare’s Buffet Group to acquire 2,914 residential units with 3,400m² of associated retail space for about R1.4bn.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and Competition Commission approval.

Buffet is a private equity and investment consortium and has in recent years invested in various real estate companies.

The portfolio comprises 51 properties, spread mainly across Gauteng. Two buildings, comprising 119 units, mark the company’s first entry into KwaZulu-Natal. The majority of the properties consist of suburban blocks and town house complexes. About half of the portfolio to be acquired consists of two-bedroom apartments.

"The Buffet Group has substantial investments in the property sector across the country and we believe this transaction provides a good platform for further transactions with the group. Buffet is also providing Indluplace with a right of first refusal on future pipeline of at least R500m," said Indluplace CEO Carel de Wit.

"This is a significant transaction for Indluplace and is further proof of the growth potential within the listed residential sector. The portfolio complements our current portfolio, being diverse in location, building type and unit type," he said.

The average rental across the residential units is about R4,300 per month.

Evan Robins, of Old Mutual Investment Group, said the deal was a strong signal by Indluplace that it would expand aggressively to take advantage of the demand for housing.

"Indluplace has been signalling that they would be engaging in acquisitions of residential property.

"Indeed, their strategy is to grow the portfolio. They got off to a slower start than expected on listing," Robins said.