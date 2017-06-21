Build factories, not mall and offices, Julius Malema tells Sapoa members

Many potential small black business owners and industrialists needed to own land to be able to afford to start and succeed in business.

"When we the EFF come into power in this country, the state will be the custodian of land in this country. The private sector must realise this," he said.

"Many people approach me and say they want to run businesses like a chicken farm but they can’t afford the land to do so, " he said.

Malema encouraged property owners and developers to provide free student accommodation. He said hijacked buildings should be reclaimed and then converted into housing and factories for SA’s black majority.

"We need this country to produce things and employ people. Instead of building so many malls and offices, build factories. Every property developer should have a deliberate programme to empower the often poor people their developments affect," said Malema.

He said the EFF would enter a political coalition with another party only if that party agreed to roll out land restitution.

Otherwise the EFF would sit on the side and help to prevent state corruption, he said.