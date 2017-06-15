Companies / Property

SHARE PRICE PLUNGES

Fourways takes a bite out of Accelerate's income

The property fund has focused on developing the Gauteng suburb of Fourways into a business and lifestyle node

15 June 2017 - 06:00 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Accelerate Property Fund’s share price plunged 7.69% to R6 on Wednesday after the group said its income growth was expected to be flat for two years, owing to costs related to its multibillion-rand Fourways shopping-centre expansion.

Accelerate’s focus has been on developing the Gauteng suburb of Fourways into a business and lifestyle node that can compete with Sandton and the growing Waterfall precinct.

Chief operating officer Andrew Costa said after the release of the company’s financial results for the year to March that his company’s Fourways assets, including the shopping mall and other buildings, would be 200,000m² by the end of next year.

The major part of the node is the R2.6bn Fourways Mall, which is being doubled in size from 90,000m² to 170,000m². Accelerate’s Fourways Precinct assets including the mall, account for 175,563m² of size.

Accelerate grew its dividend payout 7.3% in the year to March, but Costa said dividend growth would be flat for the next couple of years. "We will need to digest various development costs over the next couple of years after which our dividends will gain momentum again," he said.

Evan Robins, listed-property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said Accelerate’s results were "the biggest disappointment of the results season". "They are expecting little dividend growth over the next two years, when the market and ourselves were expecting market-related distribution growth. The results attribute this guidance to short-term costs that will need to be incurred for the long-term benefit of the massive Fourways redevelopment."

The company has expanded aggressively since listing on December 12 2013 with a property portfolio of R5.5bn at a share price of R4.88 per share with a retail focus and a differentiating nodal strategy.

Why Attacq is adopting Reit structure

The property group plans to pay its first dividend in 2018
Companies
1 day ago

Stor-Age raises dividend after steady growth

CEO Gavin Lucas says the company has met its pre-listing goals and is on track to own 60 properties across SA’s major cities by 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Retail acquisitions help boost Vukile growth

Vukile has become a reliable performer under CEO Laurence Rapp, who has made canny acquisitions locally and abroad
Companies
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
More woes for Oakbay Resources
Companies / Mining
2.
SA Express plunges into the red, liquidity and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Competition Commission raids meat suppliers
Companies
4.
Brait share price hits 52-week low
Companies
5.
Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Why Attacq is adopting Reit structure
Companies / Property

Stor-Age raises dividend after steady growth
Companies / Property

Retail acquisitions help boost Vukile growth
Companies / Property

Goldman Sachs to help sell part of Dubai’s largest listed firm Emaar Properties
Companies / Property

Managers stay on after Nepi and Rockcastle property merger
Companies / Property

Stenprop mulls London Stock Exchange listing
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.