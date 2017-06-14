Why Attacq is adopting Reit structure

"It is now appropriate for Attacq to reposition itself and adopt a strategy which includes income distribution … subject to the approval of the JSE for Reit status for the financial year commencing July 1 2018," said Wilken. "We always intended to become a Reit, eventually.

"We sit with some income-producing properties, such as Mall of Africa, but also a very healthy pipeline, which will grow tremendously from a capital point of view. I believe Waterfall City will pipeline for 10 to more than 15 years."

Dividends were expected to grow 20% per year over the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years, said Stanlib head of listed property funds Keillen Ndlovu. He welcomed Attacq’s shift in strategy.

"It’s a good move. It aligns Attacq with the rest of SA’s listed property sector. South African investors love income or distributions and Reit-like structures. The conversion to a Reit will make it easier to value the stock. Management has been working on simplifying the business too. This is all positive," he said.

A repositioning to achieve Reit status was under way. "This process includes the reduction of existing debt facilities with the proceeds from the disposal of Attacq’s central and eastern European investments, the continued optimisation of its balance sheet and the sale of certain noncore assets, where the deployment of the proceeds will serve to enhance sustainable and growing distributable earnings," Attacq chief financial officer Melt Hamman said.

At December 31 2016, Attacq’s operational domestic portfolio had a gross value of R18.6bn.