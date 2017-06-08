Companies / Property

C2 CAPITAL DEAL

Stenprop boosts UK portfolio with industrial properties

08 June 2017 - 06:00 Alistair Anderson
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stenprop is set to grow its UK-based portfolio by about a third, following an agreement to acquire a portfolio of multi-let industrial properties as well as the portfolio’s manager, C2 Capital, for a combined consideration of £130.5m.

Before the transaction, Stenprop’s portfolio was worth about €900m. Stenprop owns assets in the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

The C2 Capital portfolio, which operates under the brand, industrials.co.uk, comprised 25 industrial estates located across the UK totalling a gross leasable area of about 200,000m² and a diversified base of more than 400 tenants.

C2 Capital was established in 2009 by Julian Carey and comprised a team of seven investment and asset-management professionals. Following the transaction, the C2 Capital team would be responsible for growing Stenprop’s UK industrial presence under the brand.

"The combination of the portfolio and the management platform represents a strategic investment for Stenprop. We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to enter the multi-let industrial sector as we believe it offers tremendous growth opportunities underpinned by a number of positive fundamentals, including constrained supply and growing demand," said CEO Paul Arenson.

Keillen Ndlovu, Stanlib head of listed property funds, said Stenprop had managed to buy what appeared to be an attractive asset. "The industrial sector is now probably the most preferred or most sought after sector in the UK. The industrial sector now generally ranks ahead of the retail and office sectors."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Four board members quit PetroSA
Companies / Energy
2.
Hikes on cards as Nersa and Eskom appeal is upheld
Companies / Energy
3.
Caxton intervenes in bid to uncover control ...
Companies
4.
Curro’s CEO to take over at Stadio
Companies
5.
Highveld Steel looks after retrenched employees
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Sereit targets Spain for property deals
Companies / Property

Real estate firms turn from Eastern Europe to Spain
Companies / Property

Yield pulls in listed property sector investors
Companies / Property

Echo Polska grows into retail
Companies / Property

Hard-pressed retailers force Growthpoint to look offshore
Companies / Property

Sirius goes on six-week property shopping spree
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.