Equites sells offices portfolio to focus only on logistics properties

Equites Property Fund sold off its office portfolio in a number of transactions and is now an industrial-sector-only company.

Equites first listed with a portfolio of 17 Cape Town-based properties, of which three were multi-let offices — D’Urban Square and Belvedere in Bellville and Execujet Office Tower, located in Airport Industria.

"Equites has consistently communicated its exclusive focus on the industrial sector and specifically on logistics properties. In line with this focus, it was always the intention to dispose of the offices once the industrial portfolio had reached sufficient scale," CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan said on Monday.