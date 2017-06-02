Companies / Property

GLOBAL EXPANSION

Hard-pressed retailers force Growthpoint to look offshore

02 June 2017 - 06:02 Alistair Anderson
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Growthpoint Properties is on track to achieve its income targets for financial 2017, but says the company is concerned about the pressure on local retailers in a struggling South African economy.

Norbert Sasse, CEO of the largest local real estate group, said in an investor call before the close on Thursday, that Growthpoint had implemented strategies aimed at increasing the contribution to its earnings by offshore assets from 19% to 30% within the next three to five years.

"Retailers are under pressure. Many are seeking shorter leases. This can change when they choose to close branches. So overall these are tough times for retailers. At least, many of them are pulling back regarding developments so we won’t increase the oversupply of retail," said Sasse.

The weak South African economy was part of the rationale to expand abroad.

PROPERTY FUND ANALYSIS: Some soft, some really robust

What do prospective investors need to know before investing in these funds?
Investing
8 days ago

"In line with this, during the nine months to March 31 2017, we invested circa R1.6bn into GOZ [Growthpoint Australia] through the Drip [Distribution Reinvestment Plan] process and by underwriting the GPT Metro office transaction."

Outside SA, Growthpoint has invested in Australia and recently in Romania.

"The eastern coast of Australia is very hot as an investment destination. You could say this part of Australia and SA are basically from different galaxies currently in terms of investment appetite. We recently increased our stake in Growthpoint Australia to 65% and are looking for more income generating properties in the country.

"In order to get 30% of our bottom line coming from offshore sources we will invest further in Australia but also are considering other countries. Our investment in Globalworth Real Estate is a platform into central and eastern Europe," said Sasse.

Growthpoint Australia was expected to achieve 2.3% growth in distributions for the financial year to 2018.

The company was looking to sell 5% by value of its total R75bn South African portfolio.

Why Growthpoint is feeling the pinch on SA’s decline

The rating under review reflects Growthpoint’s operational concentration in SA
Companies
1 month ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Ample opportunity for Growthpoint in southeast Europe

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse speaks about half-year results, which resulted in interim distribution rising 6.1%
Companies
3 months ago

Growthpoint braces for 2017

The real estate investment trust posts 6.1% growth amid tough conditions
Companies
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Barclays plc sells a 34% stake in African group
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom debacle prompts calls for Lynne Brown and ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Gupta associates got billions in kickbacks in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tsogo Sun to lose Marcel von Aulock
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Sirius goes on six-week property shopping spree
Companies / Property

Tsogo Sun to lose Marcel von Aulock
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Acsion invests in two assets on two continents
Companies / Property

How Delta Property plans to boost its investor base
Companies / Property

Which growth deals are on Hammerson’s radar?
Companies / Property

Sereit nears its investment target
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.