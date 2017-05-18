How Spear delivers on its promises

The company owns the Double Tree by Hilton in Upper Eastside, Woodstock, and recently agreed to acquire another upmarket city centre hotel, 15 on Orange.

Most of Spear’s office, retail and industrial properties are located in and around Cape Town. It recently acquired a Virgin Active gym in George.

Flax, a former director of Redefine Properties, was also behind the listing of Spearhead Property Holdings on the JSE in 2000. The company was sold to Redefine six years later in a deal worth more than R1bn.

Management, led by Flax as CEO and MD Quintin Rossi, has made impressive headway in delivering on its growth promises since the November listing, when the company owned 25 properties worth R1.4bn.

By June, another six properties will have been added to the portfolio, taking the number of properties to 31 worth R2.64bn.

Increased size will boost interest in the stock, which at a market cap of R1bn is regarded as too small and illiquid by large institutional fund managers.

Spear’s portfolio after recent acquisitions will have a 34.4% exposure to offices, 17.4% to retail, 19% to hospitality and 3.2% to residential.

Rossi said on Wednesday that Spear had been insulated to a degree from the tough operating environment experienced by other property companies given its focus on the buoyant Western Cape market.

"The board is confident that demand for quality rental properties across the various sectors within the Western Cape … will continue as the semigration trend creates additional demand."

Rossi said the strategy would remain one of investing only in high-quality existing assets in the province, along with a pipeline of greenfield and brownfield opportunities.

Spear’s share price is up 8.5% since its November 11 listing, ahead of the sector’s 3% rise.