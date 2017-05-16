What’s behind Balwin’s payout spurt

Balwin Properties, a sectional title unit developer, is on track to continue providing investors with strong dividend growth for some time, having grown its payouts 48% in the year to February, according to CEO Stephen Brookes.

The group that listed in 2015 has expanded rapidly over the past financial year, with revenue up 30% to R2.7bn and profit after tax rising 18% to R661m.

Its dividend growth looks set to place it among the highest income payers in the listed property sector during this results season.

Stanlib’s listed property team have forecast 7.5% dividend growth for the listed property sector in 2017, down from double-digit income returns in previous years.

"We have delivered an excellent performance underpinned by our high-quality, affordable product offering coupled with exceptional project cost management," said CEO Stephen Brookes.

"The fact that we operate in diverse locations across high-density urban nodes ensures the sustainability of our business and ability to create shareholder value," Brookes said.

The group had focused on developing and selling units but was also looking to create a rental business. Balwin had 13 developments under construction during the period.