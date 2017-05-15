The bulk of them come from Angola‚ Ghana and Nigeria.

"Residential property normally constitutes between 25% and 30% of the net assets of an average African high-net-worth individual. Popular properties for them include beachfront villas and homes in residential estates‚" said Andrew Amoils of New World Wealth.

Sandhurst‚ Hyde Park and Houghton in Johannesburg‚ as well as Cape Town’s "big five" luxury hotspots‚ namely Fresnaye‚ Bantry Bay‚ Llandudno‚ Clifton and Camps Bay‚ hold appeal for African buyers.

According to the report, SA’s private healthcare system‚ private schools‚ luxury residential estates‚ exclusive shopping malls and high-end food stores‚ are possible drawcards.

Jason Shaw‚ national sales executive for Pam Golding Properties said: "Investors from other African countries continue to show a strong appetite for residential property in SA‚ particularly in Gauteng. They are from across the continent with most frequent investors originating from Nigeria‚ Angola‚ Ghana‚ Uganda‚ Gabon‚ Kenya‚ Zimbabwe‚ Congo and Mozambique.

"Foreign investment in residential property in SA continues to be encouraged by the perceived weakness in the rand currency‚ which ensures that foreign buyers‚ and buyers from the African continent in particular‚ are able to achieve excellent value for money in SA.