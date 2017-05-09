Redefine upbeat after results

Stanlib forecast 7.5% growth in distributions on average across the sector over the next year.

Speaking at a media presentation, Konig said Redefine had positioned itself to stave off uncertainty in SA’s financial markets and economy, especially related to political events.

"I believe that Redefine will be able to manage future shocks which could occur later this year. There is uncertainty being driven by political issues playing out ahead of the ANC elective conference," he said.

The property group, which has a market capitalisation of about R60bn, was conservatively geared.

Interest-bearing debt represented only 39.8% of the value of the group’s property assets.

Redefine’s diversified local property portfolio was valued at R67.7bn at the end of the reporting period. Its international real estate investments were valued at R16.4bn.

This meant its total portfolio grew R11.4bn to R84.1bn during the period. The group benefited largely from having invested in Poland and western Europe in recent years.

These investments had boosted total group income by paying out pound-and euro-denominated dividends.

International investments contributed 22.7% to Redefine’s distributable income and made up 19.5% of total assets.