Mall of Africa celebrates first year

One of SA’s largest shopping centres, Mall of Africa, celebrated its first anniversary on Wednesday, saying its central position in Gauteng had boosted trade figures.

Meanwhile, Attacq, the capital-growth fund that owns the mall, has announced the appointment of Jackie van Niekerk as the new chief operations officer. The former CEO of the Pivotal Fund, she is looking to steer the development of the Waterfall City precinct.

Pivotal listed in December 2014 and was sold to Redefine Properties in 2016.

Attacq CEO Morné Wilken said on Wednesday that Van Niekerk would bring her experience in asset management to Attacq. The flagship asset was the R5.1bn Mall of Africa development, which would be a catalyst for the success of office and residential developments in the area and was the central pillar of global consultancy PwC’s new Gauteng head office.