Hammerson ‘a solid bet for future returns’

Hammerson, which is the largest property stock on the JSE, is considered by analysts as one of the most undervalued stocks with significant upside potential.

The European shopping centre group listed on the JSE in September 2016 in a bid to extend its shareholder base.

In doing so, it gave South African investors direct exposure to the company without the need for an offshore allowance.

However, various forces have weakened Hammerson’s returns since it listed.

The group listed at R112.11 on September 2 and closed at R101.15 on Tuesday. This represented a near 10% drop in the share price since listing.