Rebosis on the defensive to ride out storm

Rebosis’ retail portfolio makes up 62% of its South African assets and consists of six shopping malls.

"We saw strong retail performance despite a depressed retail sales environment.

"This performance was largely led by Baywest Mall, which held the highest trading-density growth at 11.6%, and Bloed Street Mall."

Retail vacancies were reduced to 1.5%, Mazwai said.

Rebosis’ office portfolio consists of 14 buildings, mainly single-tenanted buildings let to the Department of Public Works that have provided average escalations of 8.2%.

CEO Sisa Ngebulana said Rebosis had taken steps to safeguard itself against risks associated with weak consumer confidence and a sluggish economy. "We achieved exciting growth in total assets and income during the six-month period…. We were also able to hedge 100% of our debt and extend debt maturity profiles to mitigate potential risks that arise as a result of a market downgrade and low economic growth. To have achieved a 38% increase in net property income while reducing overall vacancies to 2.4% bears testament to our defensive office-sovereign underpin and the dominant retail strength in the portfolio, which we believe will continue to perform well in a sluggish economic environment."

Garreth Elston of Golden Section Capital said Rebosis’ strong management had put it on a positive track.

"Rebosis has made substantial progress on advancing the business. This set of interim results is a solid indication that the company is on the right track. Having 62.3% of the portfolio in retail assets and 36.6% in government-tenanted offices, plus 100% of its debt fixed does result in a very defensive portfolio that should see the company weather the current economic uncertainty.

"The only area we are a little concerned about is the company’s present loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 41.8% as we believe it is tending towards the higher end, but the company does have several properties up for sale which if concluded should see the LTV ratio come down to a more prudent level," he said.