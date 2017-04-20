Companies / Property

ACQUISITION

MAS expands Eastern Europe footprint with two malls in Bulgaria

20 April 2017 - 06:03 AM Alistair Anderson
Picture: MAS
Picture: MAS

European-focused MAS Real Estate has expanded its presence in Eastern Europe with the purchase of two shopping centres in Bulgaria in a deal worth about R883m.

The group announced it would acquire the malls for €62m from Globe Trade Centre and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Galleria Burgas and Galleria Stara Zagora malls were located in the cities of Burgas and Stara Zagora respectively.

"This transaction is in line with our plans to expand into markets with growing economies across Central and Eastern Europe by acquiring accretive income-generating assets with real upside potential through our joint venture with Prime Kapital," MAS Real Estate CEO Lukas Nakos said.

Europe investments pay off for MAS Real Estate

The Europe-focused company’s income-generating property portfolio grew 67.5% during the reporting period
Companies
1 month ago

"The transaction increases our income-generating property portfolio by 15.3% from €406.4m to €468.4m," he said.

Galleria Burgas is the dominant shopping centre in Burgas, the country’s fourth-largest city with a population of 200,000.

The mall is fed by a catchment area of about 480,000 people within 60 minutes’ drive, as well as a significant number of tourists during the summer holiday season. The mall lies in the vicinity of the most popular Black Sea resorts on the Bulgarian coast.

"Galleria Burgas has a broad tenant mix consisting of 115 tenants including primarily international fashion and entertainment brands. Due to strong performance and tenant demand, a significant centre extension is being considered with the intention to enhance the earnings from this asset," said Nakos.

Galleria Stara Zagora is the dominant shopping centre in Stara Zagora, the sixth-largest Bulgarian city.

"Galleria Stara Zagora is in need of refurbishment and offers value-enhancing opportunities through operational streamlining and commercial layout improvement," Nakos said. MAS had formulated an approach to improve the operational capacity of the mall.

Peter Clark, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, said the deal was in line with MAS’s strategy.

"The deal is not far from what was expected given the change in strategy and partnership with Prime Kapital. No yields were disclosed but our initial forecasts are that the deal will be initially accretive, which will enable MAS to produce growth in line with its forward guidance.

"Although it may be good for the numbers in the near term, we are uncertain around the long-term performance of these very secondary towns through a full economic cycle," said Clark.

Atlantic Leaf reports strong demand in the UK

The company has grown its total dividend for the year to February by 21% and moved its South African primary listing from the AltX to the main board ...
Companies
1 day ago

Property investment sector in downturn

Industrial property is the top performer during the year with a total return of 13.6%
Companies
2 days ago

MPs lock horns over estate agents bill

The bill aims to establish a property ombudsman with powers to demand documents from property practitioners and agencies
Companies
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray confirms social grants worries
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Commission wants wider probe into cellphone market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
The five fateful minutes that brought down a ...
Companies
5.
Increase in profit for CMH despite lower revenue
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Texton now on sounder footing under CEO Nic Morris
Companies / Property

Hospitality grows share in Sandton Eye
Companies / Property

Sirius makes major acquisitions and moves to JSE main board
Companies / Property

Why Capco sold its Venues business
Companies / Property

Property group Africrest turns its buildings into anti-Zuma protests
Companies / Property

Listed property firm despite woes
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.