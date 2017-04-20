MAS expands Eastern Europe footprint with two malls in Bulgaria

"The transaction increases our income-generating property portfolio by 15.3% from €406.4m to €468.4m," he said.

Galleria Burgas is the dominant shopping centre in Burgas, the country’s fourth-largest city with a population of 200,000.

The mall is fed by a catchment area of about 480,000 people within 60 minutes’ drive, as well as a significant number of tourists during the summer holiday season. The mall lies in the vicinity of the most popular Black Sea resorts on the Bulgarian coast.

"Galleria Burgas has a broad tenant mix consisting of 115 tenants including primarily international fashion and entertainment brands. Due to strong performance and tenant demand, a significant centre extension is being considered with the intention to enhance the earnings from this asset," said Nakos.

Galleria Stara Zagora is the dominant shopping centre in Stara Zagora, the sixth-largest Bulgarian city.

"Galleria Stara Zagora is in need of refurbishment and offers value-enhancing opportunities through operational streamlining and commercial layout improvement," Nakos said. MAS had formulated an approach to improve the operational capacity of the mall.

Peter Clark, a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, said the deal was in line with MAS’s strategy.

"The deal is not far from what was expected given the change in strategy and partnership with Prime Kapital. No yields were disclosed but our initial forecasts are that the deal will be initially accretive, which will enable MAS to produce growth in line with its forward guidance.

"Although it may be good for the numbers in the near term, we are uncertain around the long-term performance of these very secondary towns through a full economic cycle," said Clark.