Property investment sector in downturn

Industrial property is the top performer during the year with a total return of 13.6%

18 April 2017 - 06:35 AM Alistair Anderson
Robin Lockhart-Ross. Picture: SUPPLIED
Robin Lockhart-Ross. Picture: SUPPLIED

The IPD SA Annual Property Index shows SA’s listed and unlisted real estate achieved an ungeared total return of 11.1% in 2016.

MSCI, a provider of investment-decision support tools worldwide, released the index on Thursday.

The ungeared total return of 11.1% reflected a 190 basis-point decline from 13.0% in 2015 and the lowest recorded total return since 2009.

The index, sponsored by Nedbank CIB, is based on asset-level data collected from a sample of 1,450 properties with a total capital value of R296.6bn at the end of 2016. This represented about two-thirds of professionally managed investment property in SA.

"The index results show that the performance of the South African property investment sector continues to hold up well despite the prevailing low GDP-growth environment," said Robin Lockhart-Ross, managing executive of Nedbank CIB Property Finance.

"Although at 11.1% the total return decreased from 13% in 2015, this is hardly surprising in that commercial property returns will over time closely track the general economy.

"Nedbank CIB, as lenders, look first for stability in income flows and then for sustainability in capital value, both of which this index demonstrates the South African investment property sector to have delivered consistently since inception of the index in 1995," said Lockhart-Ross.

Industrial property was the top performer during the year with a total return of 13.6%, outperforming retail at 12.6%.

Resilient: A rock-solid mall strategy

Without fanfare, SA’s Resilient group has quietly become the biggest listed mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Texton now on sounder footing under CEO Nic Morris

The property fund has been shaped to deal with the current macroeconomic environment under Morris
Companies
5 days ago

Deloitte gives nod to Atterbury for Gauteng office move

The accounting firm awards Atterbury a tender to develop head office in Waterfall City
Companies
6 days ago

Seek sound fundamentals, listed property investors urged

South African-listed counters with offshore assets, considered rand-hedge shares, rally after S&P downgrade
Companies
7 days ago

