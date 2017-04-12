Companies / Property

PREMIUM HOTEL NODE

Hospitality grows share in Sandton Eye

The deal gives Hospitality Property Fund access to more parking bays, retail stores and other facilities as Sandton grows

12 April 2017 - 05:27 AM Alistair Anderson
Sandton City in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sandton City in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hotel-focused real estate investment trust Hospitality Property Fund (HPF) is consolidating its presence in Sandton, the premium hotel node of Gauteng.

HPF has increased its interest in the Sandton Eye sectional title scheme from 58.13% to 81.54% through a deal worth R301.55m.

The deal gives it access to more parking bays, retail stores and other facilities that will benefit HPF, as Sandton continues to become more popular with tourists, according to HPF CEO Keith Randall.

HPF Properties, a subsidiary of HPF, concluded a deal to acquire various sections and exclusive use areas of the Sandton Eye sectional title scheme, as well as the right to extend the scheme any time until 2031.

HPF’s Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel makes up the bulk of the scheme. The new portion the group is acquiring includes retail areas, 146 additional parking bays, roof areas, lift shafts, storeroom areas, office areas, conference and entertainment areas as well as advertising and signage rights. The real right acquisition enables HPF to extend the scheme by an additional seven floors up until February 2031.

"The deal enables us to control a greater portion of a very attractive sectional title scheme in a premium node. The Radisson Blu Gautrain is in a very attractive location and we can benefit from these extra retail businesses," said Randall

Hospitality may spur Reits to list on JSE

Hospitality Property Fund’s success may prompt the market to welcome more focused funds
Companies
9 days ago

Hospitality Property Fund targets up to 30 hotels

The latest Tsogo Sun deal creates further recovery upside for the previously embattled hotel owner
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cape Town occupancy rates stoke global chains' room boom
Business

Mara Delta launches island subsidiary
Companies / Property

Spear maintains buying energy
Companies / Property

Tsogo Sun talks about increasing its holding in Hospitality Property Fund
Companies / Retail & Consumer

African Rainbow Capital launches real estate joint venture
Companies / Property

Does Tsogo Sun plan to beef up HPF portfolio?
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.