New property indices expand investor choice

The phasing out of the FTSE/JSE South African Listed Property Index (Sapy) and the creation of three indices have been welcomed by numerous fund managers, whose investment choice has been expanded.

The proposed changes will see the launch of the South African Reit index, the All Property index and the Tradable Property index as Sapy is phased out.

The Sapy comprises the top 20 liquid property companies by market capitalisation with a primary listing on the JSE. They are now worth about R464bn. The sector itself has a market cap of about R750bn.

The Sapy is being changed because it is no longer considered an appropriate benchmark by which to measure the performance of portfolio managers and sub-sectors. Critics say the sector is too diverse to be represented by just one index.