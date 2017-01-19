Redefine sells German assets for R1.53bn

The assets, held in a joint venture with Menora Mivtachim, were disposed of as a portfolio via a share sale.

Redefine International owned 49% of the assets and the sale price was at an 8.6% premium to the book value.

Redefine International’s net proceeds after debt were €24.9m, which included a performance fee of €2.4m. The proceeds would be reinvested into value-accretive opportunities and used to reduce debt.

"In line with our strategy to continuously improve the quality of our portfolio, these four offices were identified for sale. We are very pleased with the transaction having achieved an impressive 27% internal rate of return over the investment period," said Watters.

"The proceeds … will be reinvested into value-accretive assets and used to effectively reduce debt," he said.