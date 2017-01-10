Local Reits beat UK property
Uncertainty over Brexit strategy batters UK-focused property stocks
UK-focused property stocks’ share prices were battered in 2016 and remain under pressure, given the continuing uncertainty regarding the UK’s proposed exit from the EU.
This may present a buying opportunity assuming that prices will gain traction in 2017, but some analysts believe buying South African real estate investment trusts (Reits) is less risky and offers more value.
The UK voted in favour of a Brexit on June 23, prompting the drastic fall in the share prices of various UK-based JSE-listed property stocks the following day. Since then prices have only marginally recovered.
Shopping centre owner Intu Properties’ share price fell 2.67% to close at R46.23 on Monday. It lost about 36% of its value in 2016. This was despite Intu saying in October that it was on target to achieve growth in like-for-like net rental income in the range of 3% to 4% in 2016.
Capital & Counties, owner of iconic London assets Covent Garden and Earls Court, saw its share price collapse 51.7% from R102.50 at the end of 2015 to R49.50 at the end of 2016. Its price dropped 3.31% to close at R48.15 on Monday.
Hammerson, which owns large shopping centres in various European cities, also experienced a challenging 2016. Its share price dropped 17% last year. Texton Property Fund also faced challenges. About 40% of its asset base by value is in the UK and 60% of it is in SA. Its share price dropped about 20% in 2016.
While these companies’ share prices could swing back, commentators are cautious.
"They’re obviously a lot cheaper now than they were at the beginning of June 2016, but the risks and uncertainty facing these businesses are also significantly higher than they were pre-Brexit vote," said Grindrod Asset Management’s chief investment officer, Ian Anderson. "The pound’s rapid devaluation will drive up consumer inflation, which may prompt the Bank of England to start raising rates. Bond yields are expected to rise in the UK this year [in 2017] which will effectively remove one of the biggest tailwinds for the UK-listed property sector. We still see more value in many of the SA-focused Reits listed on the JSE," he said.
Garreth Elston, portfolio manager at Alternative Real Estate Capital Management, said the UK government had not demonstrated a clear plan of how it would deal with the effects of Brexit.
"In terms of the UK, our house view is that the UK is best avoided for the time being as the risk is not offset by the possible returns. The UK government appears to still be spectacularly unprepared to deal with Brexit, and their negotiation strategy and planning remains very unclear. In the run-up to the triggering of Article 50 we expect a great deal of volatility in UK Reit prices," said Elston.
