Local Reits beat UK property

UK-focused property stocks’ share prices were battered in 2016 and remain under pressure, given the continuing uncertainty regarding the UK’s proposed exit from the EU.

This may present a buying opportunity assuming that prices will gain traction in 2017, but some analysts believe buying South African real estate investment trusts (Reits) is less risky and offers more value.

The UK voted in favour of a Brexit on June 23, prompting the drastic fall in the share prices of various UK-based JSE-listed property stocks the following day. Since then prices have only marginally recovered.