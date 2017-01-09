Sirius in Germany disposal

The sale was structured as a sale and leaseback with a lease of six years, with a rent of €5m a year for the first five years and in the final year at a cost equal to the net operating income of the site. Sirius would continue to receive the net income of the site for the term of the lease, which is at about €5.3m.

A secured loan of about €42m was outstanding on the asset for which Sirius had the option of repaying with a small penalty fee or substituting the Munich asset with other assets into the facility.

The leaseback enabled Sirius to retain the difference between the rent it pays and the income from the site in addition to an annual management fee of €100,000 per year for the term of the lease.

Completion was expected to be in April 2017.

Coombs said the sale of the business park in Munich was significant. "It is our first sale of a major mature core site under our strategy to recycle capital into higher opportunity assets where we can increase income levels and capital values and thereby increase total returns to shareholders. It is particularly encouraging to have achieved a sale price of 9% above book value for this site," he said.

"As we have said, we are making good progress towards moving up to the main markets of both the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges and expect to complete these moves in or just before March 2017," said Coombs.

Management intends to grow the €770m or so portfolio to about €1.2bn within the next two years. A move to the main board would expose the company to large institutional investors, Coombs said.