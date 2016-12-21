Echo Polska Properties snaps up three office buildings in Poland

JSE-listed Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has acquired three office buildings, located in Kraków, Gdansk and Lód, Poland.

EPP — which made its JSE debut only three months ago — already owns €1.2bn worth of assets in Poland, where it originated.

More than 10 of the 40-plus listed South African property groups have invested offshore in order to diversify risk. Eastern and Central Europe have become popular investment destinations.

Earlier in December, the largest SA-based listed property company, Growthpoint Properties, announced it would invest in Romania. Its rival, Redefine Properties, had already bought into EPP a few months ago.

EPP believes it can grow to own €3.5bn in assets by 2022. Management has said the company would make three acquisitions a year in Poland until 2022.

On Wednesday the company announced the conclusion of its agreement to purchase the buildings for €124m, of which €113m would be paid this year.