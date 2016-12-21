Echo Polska Properties snaps up three office buildings in Poland
JSE-listed Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has acquired three office buildings, located in Kraków, Gdansk and Lód, Poland.
EPP — which made its JSE debut only three months ago — already owns €1.2bn worth of assets in Poland, where it originated.
More than 10 of the 40-plus listed South African property groups have invested offshore in order to diversify risk. Eastern and Central Europe have become popular investment destinations.
Earlier in December, the largest SA-based listed property company, Growthpoint Properties, announced it would invest in Romania. Its rival, Redefine Properties, had already bought into EPP a few months ago.
EPP believes it can grow to own €3.5bn in assets by 2022. Management has said the company would make three acquisitions a year in Poland until 2022.
On Wednesday the company announced the conclusion of its agreement to purchase the buildings for €124m, of which €113m would be paid this year.
The remaining portion would be paid next year, when the three buildings had been fully occupied. The three buildings total 52,200m² in gross lettable area and are 80% leased.
"This is another profitable deal, which will release a significant amount of capital for the future development. This way we fulfil our strategy of profitable growth, based on construction, leasing and selling the commercial properties in the shortest possible time.
"I’m happy that EPP, in which Echo Investments holds a minority stake, is the new owner of the three buildings. This confirms the quality and potential of the properties," CEO of Echo Investment Nicklas Lindberg said.
Hadley Dean, CEO of EPP said: "For EPP, this is a very successful transaction as over 14,000m² of gross lettable area has been leased in quarter three, Tryton and Symetris since the preliminary agreement was signed at the end of September."
In terms of the deal, EPP bought the first phase of O3 Business Campus with 19,100m² of gross lettable area and tenants including KPMG, Epam, Ecolab, Orlen Oil, IAG Global Business Services and City Space.
The entire complex would consist of three A-class office buildings located in the north of Kraków, on Opolska street and Al 29 Listopada. The remaining two buildings are expected to follow in 2017 and 2018.
EPP also bought Tryton Business House, which is located in Gdansk. It consists of an 11-story tower and two six-story buildings, and has 23,700m² of gross lettable area. The main tenants are Intel, PGS Software, Eltel Networks and EY.
Symetris I in Lódz is a part of a two-building complex. The sold building has 9,400m² of gross lettable area with tenants including Nordea, Philips Polska and TRW Polska. The second stage of Symetris will be completed in 2017.
