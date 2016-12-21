Buyers pay top prices for coastal properties

Western Cape house buyers may find better value for money at the Whale Coast, Plettenberg Bay and the Garden Route than in often popular nodes such as the Atlantic Seaboard and Hout Bay.

Pam Golding Properties says there has been growing demand from South African buyers, with the majority emanating from Gauteng, for houses along the coast.

House price inflation in the Western Cape has risen about 10.35% this year, according to research by Lightstone. Many South Africans want to retire or just work in Cape Town, which has created "semigration" largely from Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The world-famous Whale Coast runs from Gordon’s Bay through Rooi Els, Pringle Bay, Betty’s Bay, Kleinmond, Fisherhaven, Vermont, Onrus, Hermanus and Stanford and is also home to Arabella Golf Estate and Benguela Cove Lagoon and Wine Estate, both near Hermanus.

"Against the backdrop of an ongoing semigration of home buyers from Gauteng to the Western Cape, the severe shortage and ongoing tightening of stock in this region is seeing buyers prepared to pay top prices for older seafront properties. The resultant demand is highest for well located waterfront land and stands situated in secure estates," says Nicola Lloyd, manager of Pam Golding Properties Hermanus and Onrus.

"Paying R5m upwards, these buyers then either extensively renovate and extend or demolish and rebuild from scratch. There are numerous examples of this in Pringle Bay and Betty’s Bay in particular, and this trend is likely to continue as the shortage increases."

In the face of a severe shortage of stock, a rock front plot of just over 1,000m² in Pringle Bay has sold for R4.4m while Pam Golding Properties recently sold a 1,000m² beachfront plot in Rooi Els for R3.8m.