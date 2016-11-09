Ingenuity increases value of asset base 33% to R4.006bn

Ingenuity Property Investments saw its headline earnings per share fall 23% from 4.7c to 3.6c in the year to August amid difficult market conditions.

During the year under review, the company’s total asset base, including development assets completed, increased in value by R1.092bn or 33%. This meant the investment property portfolio at fair value grew to about R4.006bn from about R3.046bn over the reporting period.

"Ingenuity is pleased to announce its results for the year ended August 31 2016," said CEO Arnold Maresky.

"The year has been challenging because of poor economic conditions and all-time low business confidence. Despite this, we have been successful in maintaining and enhancing the quality of our assets and growing the sustainable income from the group’s investment portfolio,"