JSE gets a new property leader in Hammerson

HAMMERSON, a FTSE 100 retail property powerhouse became on Thursday the largest listed property company on the JSE.
The company, which has a market capitalisation of R91.6bn, has joined the bourse, as it looks to add another geographic area to its wide shareholder base.
It relegates Intu Properties, which owns shopping centres in the UK and Spain, to second spot in terms of JSE-listed property companies by market cap. Intu’s market cap is R81.6bn.
"This is an important event for Hammerson, as our shares are admitted to the JSE, and we further broaden our global investor reach and deepen the liquidity for all shareholders.
"Our business is in great shape and this listing will allow a wider pool of investors to participate in the company’s future returns. We look forward to building long-term relationships with existing and South African investors," CEO David Atkins said.
Trading on the exchange opened at R112.11 a share, and the company’s share price closed at R115.50.
Hammerson has a £9bn portfolio of high-retail and leisure outlets, predominantly located in the UK, France, and Ireland. The portfolio includes more than 41 shopping centres and retail parks as well as a platform of 15 premium outlets in the UK and Europe.
"Hammerson is well-positioned to continue to deliver consistent returns, thanks to its high-quality assets, diversified portfolio, granular occupier base, and recent investments into higher-growth end markets, such as Dublin, Birmingham, and European premium outlets," Atkins said.
"We are very excited about Dublin. Ireland is currently Europe’s fastest-growing economy," he said.
Hammerson had had a successful track record in the development of shopping centres including Brent Cross in London, Bullring in Birmingham and Les Terrasses du Port in Marseille, he said.
Hammerson was on track to achieve dividend growth of about 6% for the year to December, having achieved 6.3% growth in its interim dividend for the six months to June.
Its portfolio delivered net rental income of £319m and adjusted profit of £211m in the year to December 31, and £168m and £113m, respectively, in the six months to June 30.
Various offshore property companies have listed on the JSE in the past two years as South Africans look to invest in companies that pay dividends in euros, pounds and dollars.
Hammerson expected to have 15% South African ownership through its listings in London and on the JSE.
It is an attractive addition to SA’s listed property sector, according to various fund managers.
"It’s a welcome addition to the JSE real estate sector. It creates more choice, diversification and liquidity. Capital & Counties and Intu Properties have been the general default allocation to the UK for South Africans. It’s good to have another blue-chip UK property company join the JSE," Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, said.
"We are likely to see an increase in the South African shareholding, which is currently 12%, over time. For example, we have been on the market today buying some Hammerson shares on the JSE for some of our local property portfolios," Ndlovu said.
He said Hammerson’s share price had moved back to almost pre-Brexit referendum levels.
"This suggests that the market has realised that the Brexit referendum outcome has not been as negative as initially thought, more so for UK retail or mall-focused property stocks.
"We view Hammerson as a long-term investment with good prospects and we think it offers value at these levels," Ndlovu said.
Meago Asset Management director Anas Madhi said: "We do think Hammerson has a strong retail portfolio and a capable management team. The company also trades at a significant discount to [net asset value] and offers a decent forward yield."
Garreth Elston of Alternative Real Estate Capital Management said that through the listing of Hammerson, South Africans would gain a way of investing abroad without having to use their foreign exchange allowances.
