JSE gets a new property leader in Hammerson

HAMMERSON, a FTSE 100 retail property powerhouse became on Thursday the largest listed property company on the JSE.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of R91.6bn, has joined the bourse, as it looks to add another geographic area to its wide shareholder base.

It relegates Intu Properties, which owns shopping centres in the UK and Spain, to second spot in terms of JSE-listed property companies by market cap. Intu’s market cap is R81.6bn.

"This is an important event for Hammerson, as our shares are admitted to the JSE, and we further broaden our global investor reach and deepen the liquidity for all shareholders.

"Our business is in great shape and this listing will allow a wider pool of investors to participate in the company’s future returns. We look forward to building long-term relationships with existing and South African investors," CEO David Atkins said.

Trading on the exchange opened at R112.11 a share, and the company’s share price closed at R115.50.

Hammerson has a £9bn portfolio of high-retail and leisure outlets, predominantly located in the UK, France, and Ireland. The portfolio includes more than 41 shopping centres and retail parks as well as a platform of 15 premium outlets in the UK and Europe.

"Hammerson is well-positioned to continue to deliver consistent returns, thanks to its high-quality assets, diversified portfolio, granular occupier base, and recent investments into higher-growth end markets, such as Dublin, Birmingham, and European premium outlets," Atkins said.

"We are very excited about Dublin. Ireland is currently Europe’s fastest-growing economy," he said.

Hammerson had had a successful track record in the development of shopping centres including Brent Cross in London, Bullring in Birmingham and Les Terrasses du Port in Marseille, he said.

Hammerson was on track to achieve dividend growth of about 6% for the year to December, having achieved 6.3% growth in its interim dividend for the six months to June.

Its portfolio delivered net rental income of £319m and adjusted profit of £211m in the year to December 31, and £168m and £113m, respectively, in the six months to June 30.

Various offshore property companies have listed on the JSE in the past two years as South Africans look to invest in companies that pay dividends in euros, pounds and dollars.

Hammerson expected to have 15% South African ownership through its listings in London and on the JSE.